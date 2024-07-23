Scattered showers and storms on Tuesday

A wet weather pattern will continue in north Georgia on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says expect isolated showers this morning with the chance for more widespread rain this afternoon.

In between any downpours, sunshine will push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s today.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Highs stay below average in the 80s this afternoon

More widespread showers and storms are likely later this week

Chance for rain anywhere at any time

Potential for 1-2″+ of rain across north Georgia through the end of the week

