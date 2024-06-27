Scattered showers, isolated storms possible this afternoon

While the streak of extreme heat ends Thursday, scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the clouds and storms will keep temperatures down. Monahan says an isolated strong storm is possible in areas south of I-20.

We’re tracking the storms as they move through your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what you need to know:

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 on Thursday.

Temperatures back in the low to a few mid 90s Friday into the weekend

Much higher humidity starting Friday – heat index values will be near 100 degrees

More storm chances in the weekend forecast

Staying hot into the first week of July with drier weather early next week

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]





[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group