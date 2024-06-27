Weather

Scattered showers, isolated storms possible this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Storm clouds in Alpharetta

While the streak of extreme heat ends Thursday, scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the clouds and storms will keep temperatures down. Monahan says an isolated strong storm is possible in areas south of I-20.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 on Thursday.
  • Temperatures back in the low to a few mid 90s Friday into the weekend
  • Much higher humidity starting Friday – heat index values will be near 100 degrees
  • More storm chances in the weekend forecast
  • Staying hot into the first week of July with drier weather early next week

