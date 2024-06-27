Scattered showers, isolated storms possible this afternoon

While the streak of extreme heat ends Thursday, scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the clouds and storms will keep temperatures down. Monahan says an isolated strong storm is possible in areas south of I-20.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 on Thursday.
- Temperatures back in the low to a few mid 90s Friday into the weekend
- Much higher humidity starting Friday – heat index values will be near 100 degrees
- More storm chances in the weekend forecast
- Staying hot into the first week of July with drier weather early next week
