Saturday Weather: Scattered storms expected in parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some rain is moving out but more storms will move into the metro Atlanta area later Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says rain and isolated storms in the metro Atlanta area this morning will move out, but more storms will develop later in the morning west of Atlanta.

Deon said there will be scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening and temperatures will stay cooler than normal and in the 80s.

The weather pattern is not expected to change through the middle of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with afternoon storms each day.

Deon says the storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding.

Here’s what to know for Saturday:

Afternoon storms will produce areas of heavy rain

Temps will be cooler than normal

Localized flooding and gusty winds possible with stronger storms

