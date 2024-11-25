Rain to move in over overnight across parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgians, you may want to grab your umbrella!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking showers all thanks to the cold front moving in Monday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said most of the rain will occur overnight into early Tuesday morning.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Drivers be sure to pack your patience as Nitz said wet road conditions will impact Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will continue to get colder throughout the week.

What you need to know:

Showers move in overnight

Showers and storms likely Thursday morning, then clearing

Turning colder this weekend and early next week

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2024 Cox Media Group