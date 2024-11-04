Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 likely to become Rafael

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing its first advisories on the system Sunday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Rafael on Monday and intensify into a hurricane by Wednesday.

The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico, but the long term track and impacts are uncertain.

Monahan says tropical moisture will move into north Georgia, well ahead of the system, on Wednesday.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Breezy and cool, few sprinkles and showers in north Georgia

Mainly dry and warmer on Election Day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s

More widespread rain moves in Wednesday, especially south and east of Atlanta

