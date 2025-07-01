More widespread showers, risk for isolated strong to severe storms to develop today

Tuesday will start off with dry conditions, but showers and storms will develop as we head through the afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says these showers and storms will be more widespread than what we saw on Monday.

“If you didn’t get the rain yesterday, there’s a good chance that you will see some heavy downpours,” Deon said.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday:

Widespread storms starting earlier in the day ahead of a cold front

Isolated strong to severe storms this evening, late night hours

More storm chances Wednesday, mainly south of I-20

Trending drier as we get closer to the holiday weekend

