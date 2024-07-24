More storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning developing this afternoon

Tuesday’s heavy downpours and storms have moved out, but you can expect another round on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few isolated showers to start the day, but it will be mainly dry this morning.

That will change later this afternoon when more showers and storms develop. The main threats are heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Potential for training storms – storms that move over the same spot, increasing the risk for flash flooding

Additional 1-2″+ of rain possible through the weekend

Staying wet on Thursday with gradually fewer storms in the forecast as we head into the weekend

