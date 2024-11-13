Metro Atlanta weather: Rain starts to move back in Wednesday night

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday, but get ready to see some rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking rain that will move in late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Monahan says it will be the most widespread rain that metro Atlanta has seen since late September. Atlanta went 42 days without any measurable rainfall, a streak that finally ended when 0.07″ of rain fell on Sunday.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday

Highs in the low 60s today

Heaviest rain north of I-20 where an inch or more of rain is possible Thursday

Rain moves out Thursday afternoon

Lots of sunshine this weekend; cool mornings, gradually warmer afternoons

