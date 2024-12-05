Light showers move out, next blast of cold air is on the way

A cold front brought a few sprinkles to metro Atlanta overnight. Get ready for the next blast of cold air behind it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says highs will be in the 50s, but temperatures will drop dramatically throughout Thursday and into Friday.

We’re tracking how low temps will drop in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Strong wind gusts up to 30 mph possible

Colder air moves in this evening, overnight

Lows in the 20s for Friday morning

Temps rebound over the weekend, and it will be mainly dry

Increased chances for rain expected early next week

