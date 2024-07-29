ATLANTA — No, you aren’t imagining things, the weather has completely changed quickly!

After a very dry late spring and early summer pushed north Georgia into a moderate to severe drought, July has been the wettest month in Atlanta in nearly 20 years!

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says this is the wettest month in Atlanta since July 2005. It’s also the 4th wettest July on record in Atlanta, dating back to the 1880s.

As of Monday morning, there has been just under 13 inches of rain measured at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking even more rain today with another flash flooding risk across metro Atlanta

The wet July has eased some of the drought, but a lot of the area remains in a moderate to severe drought.

Another update on the drought will be released on Thursday and Monahan says he expects some additional improvement in the drought conditions.

Drier and hotter weather will move in later this week.

