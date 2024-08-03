Hot temperatures and isolated storms developing in the metro this Saturday

You can expect a hot day this Saturday with isolated storms developing in the afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking where those storms will be Saturday.
Deon says some of the storms will produce heavy rain, and there’s a chance for an isolated severe storm mainly far south and east, though much of far north and west Georgia will stay dry.
The main threat is damaging wind gusts.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here’s what to know for Saturday:
- Isolated storms and heavy rain expected in south, east parts of the metro
- Main weather threat is damaging wind gusts
- Highs in the lower to mid-90s.
Deon says Sunday will start off dry before isolated storms develop in the afternoon and early next week, rain chances will drop to just 20%.
On Monday and Tuesday, the highs will be in the lower 90s.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2024 Cox Media Group