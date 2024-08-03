Hot temperatures and isolated storms developing in the metro this Saturday

You can expect a hot day this Saturday with isolated storms developing in the afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking where those storms will be Saturday.

Deon says some of the storms will produce heavy rain, and there’s a chance for an isolated severe storm mainly far south and east, though much of far north and west Georgia will stay dry.

The main threat is damaging wind gusts.

Here’s what to know for Saturday:

Isolated storms and heavy rain expected in south, east parts of the metro

Main weather threat is damaging wind gusts

Highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Deon says Sunday will start off dry before isolated storms develop in the afternoon and early next week, rain chances will drop to just 20%.

On Monday and Tuesday, the highs will be in the lower 90s.

