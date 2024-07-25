Heavy rain, storms not as widespread but potential for flooding remains

The active weather pattern isn’t over yet this week for north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich tracked a few light showers that moved through north Georgia during the lunchtime hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Kramlich says there will be scattered showers and storms during the evening time hours. The storms won’t be as widespread like the past few days, but there is still the potential for flooding in the stronger storms.

We’re live tracking the system, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Lower – but not zero – risk of flash flooding, especially in east Georgia

Rain chances dropping over the weekend

Highs near 90 degrees this weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group