Heat advisory issued for multiple counties with heat index values up to 108 degrees possible

ATLANTA — Get ready for another hot and humid day across Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Jasper, Lamar, Putnam and Upson counties in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area.

The heat advisory also affects parts of middle and southwest Georgia. Deon says heat index values up to 108 degrees are possible.

While there aren’t as many counties under Monday’s advisory, Deon says everyone should make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Monday will be sunny and steamy. A few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Temperatures to reach low-to-mid 90s.

Heat advisory in effect for few counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with feel-like temperatures up to 108 degrees

