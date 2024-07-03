Heat advisory issued for July 4 with heat index values up to 109 degrees expected

ATLANTA — Make sure you start taking extra precautions for the heat ahead of the Fourth of July.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory has been issued for Thursday for the following counties in the Channel 2 viewing area:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Gordon, Greene Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Upson and Walton counties.

The advisory goes into effect on July 4 at 1 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. Deon says the heat index values up to 109 degrees are expected.

Because of the dangerous heat, you should hydrate and take plenty of breaks if you are outside for the July 4th holiday.

Other things you can do to protect yourself include:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Humidity returning and high heat to persist through July 4 holiday





