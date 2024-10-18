Frost advisory in effect for counties in northeast Georgia

A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Georgia again on Friday morning, but it won’t be quite as cold as Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures are starting off into the upper 30s to low 40s across north Georgia.

Patchy frost is possible in northeast counties, so a frost advisory was issued for Fannin, Lumpkin, Union, Towns, and White counties until 9 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a warming trend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Friday:

Chilly mornings continue but warmer afternoons ahead

Highs near 70 Friday, low to mid-70s this weekend

No rain in the forecast for the next few days

Chilly this Friday morning but a sunny, warm afternoon to follow





