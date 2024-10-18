Frost advisory in effect for counties in northeast Georgia

A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Georgia again on Friday morning, but it won’t be quite as cold as Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures are starting off into the upper 30s to low 40s across north Georgia.
Patchy frost is possible in northeast counties, so a frost advisory was issued for Fannin, Lumpkin, Union, Towns, and White counties until 9 a.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a warming trend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for Friday:
- Chilly mornings continue but warmer afternoons ahead
- Highs near 70 Friday, low to mid-70s this weekend
- No rain in the forecast for the next few days
