Friday, Saturday temperatures could exceed Atlanta record for this time of year

The dry weather is continuing across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Friday is the 26th straight day without any rainfall in Atlanta. The last day with any rain in Atlanta was on September 29th.

Along with the continued very dry weather, temperatures will approach and break record highs in the next couple of days.

Monahan forecasts a high-temperature Friday of 83 degrees, which would break the previous record high for the day of 82 degrees. Saturday’s forecast high of 84 degrees is just below the record high of 84.

By Sunday, we could see some isolated showers on Sunday, according to Monahan.

From August 1 until Hurricane Helene hit in late September, North Georgia collected almost no rain at all.

Then, a three-day stretch of rain dropped billions of gallons of rain on North Georgia.

