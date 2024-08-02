Friday forecast: Isolated storms and lots of heat in metro Atlanta area

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another day of dangerous heat over parts of the area, with heat index values surging up to 109 degrees over southeast sections of our area.

By the weekend, the heat will drop a little with a chance for isolated storms each day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures this weekend will stay in the low 90s, but the combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel hotter.

Today’s dangerous heat has eld to a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the heat index hitting 100 to 109 degrees.

Monahan said there’s a chance for isolated afternoon storms, with more storms in the forecast near and after sunset. Isolated severe storms are possible, especially over the north metro and mountains tonight. The main impact will be the potential for strong wind gusts.

Heading into Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, storms will be more isolated.

Here’s what to know:

