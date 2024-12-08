Few showers possible Sunday evening

ATLANTA — As milder temperatures arrive in Georgia, you may want to grab your umbrella, as a shower or two is possible this evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a few showers are possible Sunday evening.

As rain moves in overnight, it will be on and off again through early Wednesday.

Deon says rain will be heavy at times, so keep the raincoats handy.

There will also be an increase in clouds on Sunday with mild highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Once the weather dries out behind the front, Wednesday, it will turn much colder with highs in the 40s. Then cool and dry through Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking potential showers all week, live on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know for Sunday:

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s

There is a chance for a few storms on Tuesday ahead of the approaching cold front

Cool and dry through Friday

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group