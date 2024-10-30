Dry streak ends: Atlanta gets trace of rain for first time since Sept. 29

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s streak of days without rain is over.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked a quick shower over Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

While it was brief, Wednesday’s shower marks the first time since Sept. 29 that there was any rain at the airport. Officially, just a trace – less than 0.01″ – of rain fell.

The airport is where Atlanta’s weather records are tracked. October 2024 is now tied with October 1963 for the driest October on record.

Since records began in 1878, there has never been a month that ended with zero rainfall. For 2024, Atlanta is still about 14 inches above average rainfall for the year despite little rain this month.

DRY STREAK ENDS! For the first time in more than 30 days, we just had a quick little shower pass by the airport for a trace of rain.



That means this October is now tied for the driest October on record! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bOHo8JSKRf — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 30, 2024

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

20% chance of a shower the rest of the way today; warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Warming up toward 80 degrees on Halloween

Next front moves in late Thursday into Friday with a chance for a few showers

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

A little more moisture and clouds in the metro area this Wednesday

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group