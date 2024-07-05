Dangerous heat sticking around across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Dangerous heat remains in the forecast for all of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday’s heat indices are expected to rise up to 108 degrees today, so some parts of the metro Atlanta area have cooling centers open.

Kramlich says Friday marks 16 days of temperatures above 90 degrees.

Here are some recommendations to protect yourself from the sun and high temperatures:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

Here’s what you need to know for today’s weather:

Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Heat Indices between 103°-108°

