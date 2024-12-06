COLD BLAST: Waking up to lows in the 20s, wind chills in the teens

The coldest air of the season arrived in metro Atlanta and north Georgia overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures dropped into the 20s.

With the wind chill though, it feels like temperatures in the teens for many of you waking up this morning.

We’re tracking the temperatures in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Friday AM wind chill in the teens

Highs in the mid 40s today

Above normal temperatures early next week

Soaking rain likely to begin the week

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group