Bundle up! Coldest air of the season moving in on Friday morning

ATLANTA — The coldest air of the season is moving into metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Friday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says temperatures will drop into the 20s.

But he says it’s going to be breezy as well. So with the wind chill, it’ll feel like temperatures in the teens.

That means it’s time to make sure you’re keeping your pets, home and self safe from the low temperatures.

Make sure to bring your pets inside before heading to bed.

At 28 degrees and below, we’ll see a hard freeze which could have a negative impact on your cold-sensitive plants if you leave them exposed. So bring them inside or make sure they’re covered up.

If you have any exposed pipes, it’s also a good idea to make sure those faucets are dripping to keep your pipes from bursting. As water turns to ice, it expands. So if the water in your pipes freezes, it could spell disaster.

Here’s what you need to know Thursday night and into Friday morning:

Temperatures drop into the 20s on Thursday night

Temperatures will feel like the mid-teens with wind chill

Bring your pets and plants inside before bed

If you have exposed pipes, keep those faucets dripping to keep pipes from bursting

