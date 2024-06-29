Another hot and humid weekend with scattered storms Saturday afternoon

ATLANTA — Hot and humid this weekend with scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce heavy rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says high temps will reach the 80s in the mountains and into the lower to mid 90s for the rest of north Georgia.

Deon said the heat indices could rise into the mid to upper 90s.

Heat indices will be near 100° Sunday. Storms Sunday could become strong with gusty winds.

The summer-like pattern continues through next week with highs in the 90s and daily afternoon rain and storm chances.

Here’s what to know for the day ahead:

Hot and humid Saturday

Temperatures reaching into the low to mid-90s in North Georgia

Heat indices may hit upper 90s

Summer-like pattern continues

Scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening

