2 more tornadoes confirmed after Monday’s severe weather outbreak

ATLANTA — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Upson County March 16, The National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirmed Wednesday.

The two separate tornadoes were both EF-0s, with peak winds around 75-80 mph. Many trees were uprooted or snapped, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. A few houses and sheds were damaged, but there were no injuries or deaths.

The National Weather also confirmed an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph touched down off Snapfinger Road in DeKalb County. A woman was hospitalized when a large tree struck a home, Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported.

The tornadoes were part of severe weather that struck in the early morning hours March 16. Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked multiple severe thunderstorm warnings, a tornado-warned storm in DeKalb and Rockdale counties and another tornado-warned storm for Lamar, Pike and Upson counties.

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