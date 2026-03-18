Woman hospitalized when tree smashes down on DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners say Monday morning’s storm sent trees crashing through their homes, putting lives in danger. One woman had to go to the hospital after debris hit her.

The National Weather Service has now determined that a tornado hit the area.

“We were all traumatized,” homeowner Eric Clark told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

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Clark said he, his wife and a houseguest were home when two large trees came crashing through the roof of his home on Gracehill Road. “It made my wife scream out Jesus,” he said.

Clark says they were all on a prayer call that morning.

“There’s this rumbling. Rah rah rah, rumbling across the sky,” he said.

Then Clark said it went eerily quiet.

“I heard that tree snapping, and then the boom of the hit, and that frightened us,” he described.

The two trees tore through the roof and knocked out the ceiling above the bathroom.

“The roof fell on [the houseguest]. The noise was tremendous,” Clark said.

She was taken to the hospital, but has since been released and is doing OK.

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Jones was with the National Weather Service as Meteorologist Keith Stellman was out trying to determine if it was a tornado that came through.

Clark wasn’t the only neighbor affected by the tornado.

Ben Huntley Jr. was in his bed watching news reports about a tornado warning. That’s when all of a sudden, three trees crashed through his roof, sending debris and tree limbs everywhere. One of the trees nearly hit him.

“It’s just amazing that I’m still here. That’s all I can tell you,” Huntley said.

Clark says he received a weather alert on his phone, but the storm arrived almost as soon as the weather alert did.

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