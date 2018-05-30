0 Would Kirby Smart play Justin Fields to avoid transfer?

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart spoke to media Tuesday at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla., about his former head coach Nick Saban, the proposed graduate transfer rule and Georgia’s quarterback situation.

Here are some highlights from Smart’s remarks:

The SEC graduate transfer rule

One of the hottest topics at the annual spring meeting was changing the graduate transfer rule.

Smart, in favor changing the transfer rule so undergraduates can pursue a graduate program at a different SEC school without receiving permission from their current programs, has been one of the most vocal proponents since the conversation began in 2016.

According to Macon.com, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt all side with Smart on changing the transfer rule.

“I think there was a lot of silence in the room last year when it was proposed and now all of a sudden it's maybe got a little more steam,” Smart said. “I certainly, philosophically, feel like if a person graduates from undergrad and they've done their graduation work then they can choose to go somewhere else.”

Smart has spoken out for a rule change since former Alabama defensive back Maurice Smith wanted to attend Georgia and pursue a graduate degree before the 2016 season, but was not granted release by Alabama coach Nick Saban, who opposes changing the transfer rule to make those who graduate from a college immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

On Tuesday when asked about the rule change, Saban said he would support the rule if the conference decided in favor of a rule change.

Concern over Justin Fields transferring if he doesn't start

After starting quarterback Jacob Eason went down in the Bulldogs’ season opener against Appalachian State last season, Jake Fromm stepped up as a true freshman and led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff championship game appearance.

Eason has transferred, and Fromm is the expected starter for the Bulldogs. But with the emergence of five-star freshman quarterback Justin Fields, determining the starter remains complicated.

Smart was asked Tuesday if he worries about Fields leaving if he doesn’t start early in the season.

“I don't think you let that play into the decision,” Smart said. “Then you are being manipulated and dictated to. You have to do what's best for your team, and you also have to do what's best for each young man on your team for their development. Whatever that development is is what you are trying to do. It’s about the team.

“You can’t be just about you -- even though there is a me generation and me society. When you explain it to them: ‘This is what’s best for you.’ And you can help them understand why you are doing what you are doing.”

Smart said he expects all incoming freshman to be eligible to play, but will know for sure next week.

On Saban’s longevity

Saban may never stop coaching, according to Smart.

When asked about when Saban might call it a career, Smart said his boss at Alabama “may coach forever.”

“I think Nick’s in great health,” Smart said, according to 247Sports’ Charlie Potter. “I played pickup basketball with him for 20 years, it felt like. He takes care of himself. He plays a lot of golf. He’s very healthy.

“When people ask me that question, I think he’s going to coach as long as he wants to because he’s competitive, he doesn’t want to do anything else and he’s good at what he does. If a kid asks me that, I’m like, ‘He may coach forever because he may outlive me the way he takes care of his body.’ ”

Smart coached under Saban at Alabama from 2007-2015 before becoming Georgia’s head coach.

Playing at Auburn in back-to-back seasons

When asked if he would like to make up for the 2012 and 2013 seasons when Georgia traveled to play Auburn, Smart said he would love to “return the favor paid” by Georgia before he was head coach.

“Yeah, absolutely. If we get a chance to fix that and return the favor that we paid to them,” Smart said. “I hear about that a lot. Obviously, I wasn’t here about the two times Georgia traveled back to back. I think it can make it more consistent. It can balance things out. It would probably be helpful in the long run, but I’ve got a feeling there’s more to it than just us and them.”

This story was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

