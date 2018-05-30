Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across most of metro Atlanta right now.
The rain has been falling for days and will continue through the week.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most of north Georgia and metro Atlanta included in this Watch. Be careful near creeks, rivers and streams. More rain will cause flooding. I have rain update at 4:39 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3N8H86k6wa— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 30, 2018
A Flash Flood watch has been extended until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"Don't drive through areas that are flooded with water, and you may not be able to see it at night," Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
