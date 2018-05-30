  • Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across most of metro Atlanta right now. 

    The rain has been falling for days and will continue through the week.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    A Flash Flood watch has been extended until 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

    "Don't drive through areas that are flooded with water, and you may not be able to see it at night," Meteorologist Karen Minton said. 

