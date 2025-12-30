Suspect shot as deputies served a warrant in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was involved in a shooting while serving a warrant.

Officials say deputies responded to 546 Mt. Moriah Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A suspect was shot at the home and has been taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led to the shooting.

“No deputies were injured. At this time, there is no threat to the public, and the incident is believed to be isolated to this location,” it said in a statement.

The Georgia Department of Investigation is on the scene.

