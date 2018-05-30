2 teens rescued from river in Georgia authorities are 'tired of pulling people' from

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Two teens who were stuck in a fast-moving Georgia river are now safe.
The teenagers were stranded at High Falls State Park in Monroe County.
It took emergency responders, about two hours to get them out of the water Tuesday night.
They are urging people to stay out of the Towaliga River.
A 12-year-old boy drowned at the same waterfalls in October of last year.
