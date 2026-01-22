Atlanta Dream releases schedule for first match-ups, home games

ATLANTA — It’s 2026 and that means Atlanta has a Dream, not nightmares, with dozens of games set to play.

However, the start of the season may be delayed while the WNBA’s players remain on strike over revenue negotiations in league contracts.

The Atlanta-based WNBA team released its new schedule, showing where they’re flying to and who is flying in to see them on their home court in College Park.

The first game of the season is Dream versus the Minnesota Lynx on May 10 in Minneapolis. Their first home game will see them play the Aces, from Las Vegas at the Gateway Center Arena.

In between game one and coming home to play Vegas, the Dream have a game against the Dallas Wings in Dallas.

Those three games launch the Dream’s 44-game season, which includes a series of what the team calls “high-profile” matchups including some of the league’s new teams and several traditional rivals.

As the only WNBA team in the Southeast, Dream are locked in to three headline games with the Lynx, the Wings in Atlanta and the Phoenix Mercury.

“One of the most rewarding parts of last season was the connection between our team and our fans,” Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said in a statement. “There’s nothing like playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA, and we can’t wait to be back competing for them every night in 2026.”

With big games and events on the horizon this summer, Atlanta Dream will also host the Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty as part of the Commissioner’s Cup tournament. That competition starts on June 2 with the finals set for June 20.

Here’s the full Atlanta Dream 2026 matchup schedule. Commissioner’s Cup games are in bold:

May 10 Dream vs Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis

May 12 Dream vs Dallas Wings in Dallas

May 17 Dream vs Las Vegas Aces in Atlanta

May 22 Dream vs Dallas Wings in Atlanta

May 24 Dream vs Phoenix Sun in Atlanta

May 27 Dream vs Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis

May 29 Dream vs Portland Fire in Portland

June 2 Dream vs Connecticut in Atlanta

June 4 Dream vs Indiana Fever in Indianapolis

June 6 Dream vs Washington Mystics in Atlanta

June 9 Dream vs Chicago Sky in Chicago

June 11 Dream vs New York Liberty in Atlanta

June 14 Dream vs Toronto Tempo in Toronto

June 18 Dream vs Indiana Fever in Indianapolis

June 20 Dream vs Indiana Fever in Atlanta

June 22 Dream vs Toronto Tempo in Atlanta

June 24 Dream vs Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco

June 26 Dream vs Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco

June 27 Dream vs Seattle Storm in Seattle

July 2 Dream vs Washington Mystics in Congress Heights

July 4 Dream vs Golden State Valkyries in Atlanta

July 9 Dream vs Seattle Storm in Atlanta

July 11 Dream vs Portland Fire in Atlanta

July 13 Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks in Atlanta

July 17 Dream vs Toronto Tempo in Toronto

July 19 Dream vs Chicago Sky in Atlanta

July 29 Dream vs Dallas Wings in Dallas

July 31 Dream vs Seattle Storm in Atlanta

Aug. 3 Dream vs Las Vegas Aces in Atlanta

Aug. 5 Dream vs Phoenix Mercury in Atlanta

Aug. 7 Dream vs Washington Mystics in Congress Heights

Aug. 10 Dream vs Toronto Tempo in Atlanta

Aug. 13 Dream vs Connecticut Sun in Connecticut

Aug. 16 Dream vs Indiana Fever in Atlanta

Aug. 18 Dream vs Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas

Aug. 20 Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks in LA

Aug. 22 Dream vs Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix

Aug. 24 Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks in LA

Aug. 28 Dream vs Portland in Atlanta

Aug. 30 Dream vs Minnesota Lynx in Atlanta

Sept. 17 Dream vs Connecticut Sun in Atlanta

Sept. 19 Dream vs Chicago Sky in Atlanta

Sept. 21 Dream vs New York Liberty in NYC

Sept. 23 Dream vs New York Liberty in NYC

