Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski arrives in Atlanta, gets facility tour from Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons new head coach Kevin Stefanski got his first look the team’s training facility in Flowery Branch.

Falcons legend and new president of football Matt Ryan gave Stefanski a tour on Wednesday. Ryan showed Stefanski around the practice fields, weight room, film room and of course their new offices next to each other.

“I love it. Let’s get to work, Matt,” Stefanski said.

Coach's first tour of the facility, courtesy of @M_Ryan02 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eTOLGUMBbT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 21, 2026

The Falcons hired Stefanski as the 20th head coach in franchise history on Saturday. He joins Atlanta after he spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Stefanski won Coach of the Year twice in Cleveland in 2020 and 2023. Both of those years the Browns made the playoffs. He finished his career in Cleveland with a 45-56 overall record.

