Matt Ryan has ‘unfinished business’ in his new role as Falcons president of football

The Atlanta Falcons officially introduced Matt Ryan as their new president of football on Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo attended the news conference at Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch.

Ryan played for 14 seasons in the NFL. While his responsibilities are different with the new role, Ryan knows he has “unfinished business.”

“My mission since I was drafted has never changed. It is to help this organization do everything we can to be champions and to win championships. There’s a sense of unfinished business, we were close at times and we had success here and other. And I truly believe we are going to get there,” Ryan said.

Since his retirement, Ryan had been working as an analyst for CBS Sports. Mastrangelo asked though if he was seeking a job like this as his next opportunity.

He told Mastrangelo he was happy at CBS and would only do something like this for the Falcons organization.

As president of football, Ryan will report directly to owner Arthur Blank. He will lead the charge of hiring a new head coach and general manager.

Ryan says he is looking for individuals who don’t necessarily need to be best friends, but a pair who will work together and have the same vision.

Once he finds the perfect combination, Ryan will present those names to Blank and the new era of Falcons football will begin.

“Matt’s made it clear to me. He has no desire to do their jobs. The coach will pick the position coaches, coordinators, etc. The GM will style out their organization, helping draft and with free agency, etc.,” Blank said. “Matt will be involved in that. But Matt did not sign up to do their job. He signed up to get the best people.

