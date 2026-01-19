Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski brings back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski officially made his first staffing decision on Monday.

The team confirmed Stefanski will bring back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Atlanta did not release contract details.

Ulbrich set the tone defensively in his first year with the Falcons last season. Atlanta’s defense set a franchise record with 57 sacks in a single season, eclipsing the previous record of 55 sacks in 1997.

What’s more impressive is the Falcons accomplished that record with 12 players recording multiple sacks. Atlanta finished seventh in the league in turnovers (23) and sixth in interceptions (16).

Stefanski has not named his offensive coordinator, but the expectation is he will bring his former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Atlanta.

As Stefanski fills out his staff, the front office will continue its search this week for a new general manager.

