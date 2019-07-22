Venus Williams surprises students at tennis camp in South Fulton

Kids learning to play tennis in the city of South Fulton had a special visitor today: legend Venus Williams!
Williams visited the South Fulton Tennis Center Monday afternoon to see the summer camps in full swing.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona was there for the visit as it put a spotlight on funding new city courts. Hundreds of kids with aspirations to play like Williams use the courts daily.
On Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m: We're talking with the young tennis players about what it meant to have Williams play with them today.
Look at all the youth tennis camp players at the South Fulton Tennis Center!! One of the pictured is a former #1 world ranked player!! Do you see her? @wsbtv at 4p pic.twitter.com/VGWGHRH146— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) July 22, 2019
