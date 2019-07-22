  • Venus Williams surprises students at tennis camp in South Fulton

    By: Wendy Corona

    Kids learning to play tennis in the city of South Fulton had a special visitor today: legend Venus Williams!

    Williams visited the South Fulton Tennis Center Monday afternoon to see the summer camps in full swing.

    Channel 2's Wendy Corona was there for the visit as it put a spotlight on funding new city courts. Hundreds of kids with aspirations to play like Williams use the courts daily. 

