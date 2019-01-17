ATLANTA - Local Uber drivers are learning how to spot victims of sex trafficking before Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.
Experts said Atlanta is the No. 1 place in the country for sex trafficking and it’s a $290 million a year business.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston was the only reporter given access to the training and talked with local drivers. He also learned some very helpful tips that could help victims in trouble.
"Sometimes your instincts kick in and you’re like, 'What do I do?'" said Marni Perrymond, who has been driving for Uber for four years.
On Thursday, Perrymond and 70 other drivers learned how to spot a potential sex trafficking victim.
TRENDING STORIES:
Deborah Richardson is executive director of the International Human Trafficking Institute.
She said big events like the Super Bowl only make matters worse for victims.
“Whenever you have lots of people coming in with disposable income, you are going to have human trafficking,” Richardson said. "Trafficking victims are not often dressed appropriately for the season or the time of day."
She said there is a sense of fear, particularly with young women, because they know the least little thing could make their trafficker angry and they could be punished.
She said even if someone says hello or asks them a direct question, they usually don’t respond.
Richardson said if you see something that looks out of place, you can call 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}