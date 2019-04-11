ATLANTA - The Braves have agreed to terms with second baseman Ozzie Albies on a seven-year contract extension through 2025.
The deal is worth a guaranteed $35 million, and the Braves also will hold club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Albies, 22, a National League All-Star last year, is off to a strong start this season, hitting .364 (16 for 44) through 11 games. He finished last season with a .261 batting average, 24 home runs and 40 doubles.
The deal with Albies comes just nine days after the Braves announced an eight-year $100 million contract extension through 2026 with outfielder Ronald Acuna.
The Acuna deal also includes two team option years that could extend it through 2028.
So, if both option years are exercised on both contracts, the Braves can keep Albies through 2027 and Acuna through 2028.
This article was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
