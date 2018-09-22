NL EAST CHAMPS! Atlanta Braves win their first division title in 5 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves are heading to the postseason!
The Braves clinches their first National League East Division title since 2013 with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Atlanta joins the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians as the only teams to clinch their divisions so far.
We'll have LIVE coverage from SunTrust Park on WSBTV.com and reactions on Sports Zone Saturday tonight at 11 p.m.
The Braves will most likely face the winner of the NL West, which is a tight race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
Tickets for the NLDS went on sale earlier this week and can be purchased at braves.com/tickets.
RELATED STORIES:
- Atlanta Braves tickets for NLDS now on sale
- Study: SunTrust Park, The Battery bringing nearly $19M in improvements for Cobb
- Meet 'Baby Brave' Jeff Francoeur's newest child!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}