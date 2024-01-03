Can the Atlanta Falcons make the playoffs? Here’s what they need to happen

ATLANTA — Week 18 is upon us, meaning the National Football League’s regular season is coming to a close.

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves on shaky ground as the playoff picture looks bleak, however, there is still a chance they can find themselves in the postseason.

After a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears over the weekend, the Falcons fate is still there. Slightly.

The Falcons can find themselves in the postseason if the following outcome occurs: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must lose to the Carolina Panthers and the Falcons have to beat the New Orleans Saints. This is the most clear outcome Falcons fans can hope for.

This outcome is contingent on the above scenario, which would make the winner of the NFC South. The Saints would have the best record at 9-8 should they win.

The Falcons would take the division because they hold a tiebreaker against three of the teams in contention in head-to-head matchups.

However, if the Buccaneers defeat the Panthers, all hope is lost.

