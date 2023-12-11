Braves announces new coaches after Ron Washington, Eric Young left for Los Angeles

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season following the departures of two key coaches.

Third-base coach Ron Washington became the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels and Braves first-base coach Eric Young Jr. joined him out on the west coast.

The Braves named Matt Tuiasosopo, Tom Goodwin and Erick Abreu as third base, first base, and bullpen coach, respectively. The team also handed the Braves’ All-Star infield over to bench coach Walt Weiss.

Tuiasosopo is getting promoted from Triple A Gwinnett, where he managed the Stripers. He will help Weiss with the Braves’ infielders.

Goodwin spent time as a roving instructor in the Braves’ minor league organizations, but he has big league experience at first base. He won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and previously worked for the New York Mets.

Abreu moves to Atlanta from the Houston Astros organization and will be the Braves’ new bullpen coach. Abreu spent nine seasons in the Astros’ minor league system with the past three years in Triple A.

