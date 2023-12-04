Braves’ Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud help plant fruit trees in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves players Matt Olson and Travis D’Arnoud helped with a good cause on Friday.

They helped with “Pitch In For The Planet,!” an initiative to bring access to fresh food across metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News was there as Olson and d’Arnoud helped plant fruit trees at Tapestry Garden in Southeast Atlanta on Friday.

Olson and d’Arnoud were joined by other volunteers as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

“For me doing this, hopefully brings the community together. to share memories together and to be able to walk down the street and grab some food,” d’Arnoud said.

This garden will generate more than 5,000 pounds of food yearly.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family raising heart failure awareness after learning their 8-year-old son needed heart transplant

©2023 Cox Media Group