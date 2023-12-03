Child seriously injured in car wreck in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a child was seriously injured following a wreck.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Parkway.
Investigators said the child was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances into the wreck.
