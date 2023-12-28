These 2 former Atlanta Falcons are Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

ATLANTA — Two former Atlanta Falcons are one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two former Atlanta Falcons, Dwight Freeney and Devin Hester are listed as finalists for 2024, according to a press release from the National Football League.

Although Freeney was more known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Hester was more known for his time with the Chicago Bears, both had brief stints playing for Atlanta.

Hester played for the Falcons in 2014 and 2015, while Freeney played with Atlanta in 2016.

Hester had 20 return touchdowns in his career, the most in NFL history.

Including Hester and Freeney, 15 players were named as finalists.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Feb. 8 and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio in early August.

