Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Another loss for Golden State drained the joy out of Stephen Curry’s second career 60-point game.

Curry scored a season-high 60 points in the Warriors’ 141-134 overtime loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

“It sucks to not have something to show for it,” Curry said after the Warriors fell four games under .500 at 21-25. Golden State is 12th in the Western Conference.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, not coming away with the win knowing a couple plays here, a couple plays there could have been a different outcome,” Curry added. “It just adds to our frustrating season.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Curry had eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws.

“It just seems he continues to get better, which is special at his age,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said about the 35-year-old Curry.

Coach Steve Kerr described Curry’s game as “incredible.”

“We competed like crazy but just couldn’t get over the hump,” Kerr said.

Young led the Hawks with 35 points. Dejounte Murray scored the last seven points in an 11-0 run to open the overtime for Atlanta and finished with 19 points. Onyeka Okongwu had a career-high 22 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson scored 21 points.

Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

The Hawks have taken advantage of a six-game homestand to win four straight games, matching their best stretch of the season. They are 4-1 on the homestand.

Young and Curry embraced on the court after the game. Young often says he looks up to Curry and enjoys the opportunities to play against one of his favorite players.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They’re a lot more fun when you win,” Young said. “You always want to battle, you always want to compete, you want to show your best off against the best. ... Steph was obviously going in that second half.”

Young, averaging 27.3 points, is second in the NBA with 11 assists per game but did not make the All-Star team.

“I told him after the game it will all come back to him if he continues to approach the game in the right way,” Curry said about Young.

The Warriors were short-handed, especially after the first half.

Forward Dario Saric (illness) missed his second consecutive game. Forward Andrew Wiggins suffered what Kerr said was a left foot injury late in the first half and Jonathan Kuminga fouled out with 1:06 remaining in regulation. X-rays on Wiggins’ foot were negative.

Kerr said Saric could join the team for its next game at Brooklyn.

It was tied at 89 entering the fourth period. Curry scored Golden State’s first two baskets of the final period and then gave the Warriors a 105-104 lead with a 3-pointer.

Kuminga scored 16 points, ending his streak of eight straight games with more than 20.

Young and Golden State’s Lester Quinones, who scored 17 points, traded long 3s to end the first quarter. Young sank a 27-footer with less than 2 seconds remaining in the period. The Warriors quickly passed the ball to Quinones, who launched a halfcourt shot to beat the buzzer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Golden State rookie guard Brandin Podziemski appeared to injure his right leg when he landed awkwardly when trying to avoid fouling Young late in the first period. Podziemski limped off the court, was escorted to the locker room and returned in the second period.

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, who sprained his left ankle in the first half Friday night’s 129-120 win over Phoenix and did not play in the second half, was ruled out before the game. Coach Quin Snyder before the game “It’s not something that should keep him our for an extended period of time.”

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Continue five-game trip at Brooklyn on Monday.

Hawks: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Monday to end a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot, killed at family bakery in Gwinnett County, police say A previous version of this story reported that the victim was a woman. However, police have since clarified that the victim is a 37-year-old man.

©2023 Cox Media Group