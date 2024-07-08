Atlanta Hawks get 2 future first-round picks, 4 players in Dejounte Murray trade

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have completed their trade with the New Orleans Pelicans after sending All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the bayou after the NBA Draft last month.

In exchange for Murray, the Hawks acquired guard Dyson Daniels, forwards E.J. Liddell and Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), a 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers) and a conditional 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks/Pelicans, protected top four) from the Pelicans.

The team completed the transaction with the Pelicans on Saturday.

“Our goal is to build a contending team that can compete deep into the playoffs,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “It became evident after further analysis and evaluation this offseason that we needed to reshape our roster and regain assets that would allow us to further build out our team. It is certainly difficult to trade a player like DJ, but we knew it was best for our organization to move forward this way. We wish he and his family only the best.”

Murray was acquired by the Hawks on June 30, 2022, from the San Antonio Spurs. In his two seasons with Atlanta, he recorded 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes (.462 FG%, .355 3FG%, .810 FT%).

Murray became the first player in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in multiple seasons and currently ranks 15th in made three-pointers in club history (334).

Nance and Zeller should provide veteran leadership for a Hawks roster with the majority of their guys being 25 years old or younger.

Daniels was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. The 6-7 guard owns career averages of 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 20.0 minutes in 120 games (27 starts). Prior to the Pelicans, he spent the 2021-22 season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he was named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars roster.

Liddell appeared in eight games with the Pelicans during the 2023-24 season and 29 games with the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League. In those 29 games, the Belleville, Illinois, native averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes (.504 FG%, .787 FT%).

Drafted with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and signed to a two-way contract on Oct. 16, 2022, Liddell missed the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL.

