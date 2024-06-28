Hawks trade star guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have traded away star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Hawks received young guard Dyson Daniels, veteran forward Larry Nance and two future first-round picks.

Daniels, the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft brings much-needed length and defense to a Hawks team that has struggled on that end of the court in recent years.

Nance is a veteran role player who has played on several different teams since entering the NBA in 2015.

The Hawks initially acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022 for multiple first-round picks.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Murray and fellow star guard Trae Young never developed the right on-court chemistry to lead the team to success.

At this time it appears the Hawks will go forward with Trae Young as their backcourt leader.

