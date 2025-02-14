‘They made me feel at home already’: Jurickson Profar settles in with the Atlanta Braves

NORTH PORT, Fl. — It’s been less than a week since new Atlanta Braves OF Jurickson Profar arrived in North Port, Florida to meet his new teammates and coaches. He arrived with Pitchers and Catchers on Feb. 12. Already the 31-year-old Curacao native says he feels like he’s at home.

Profar told reporters at the Braves Spring Training facility on Friday he could barely contain his excitement over being there.

“I couldn’t wait and I can’t wait to put this uniform on opening day and the season. I can’t wait,” Profar said.

Former Braves All-Stars Andruw Jones, Jair Jurrjens along with current Braves 2B Ozzie Albies all hail from the same, small Caribbean island Profar does.

When asked about why he came to Atlanta, Profar said that history and the team’s reputation of having a great clubhouse and atmosphere are big reasons why he’s here.

“The chemistry that the team has and the talent and also I grew up watching the Braves,” Profar said.

Profar is expected to join an outfield that at some point this spring will include him, CF Michael Harris III and RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

The trio, if they perform to their peak ability, could form one of baseball’s most dynamic outfields.

He’s looking forward to playing with Acuña, a player who he considers one the most elite talents in the game.

“I think Acuña and Tatis, they are at a different level,” Profar said. “I think maybe Otani is up there with them. They are in a league of their own. If they’re healthy, the sky is the limit for them.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker compared the affable Profar to a “Swiss Army Knife” and that he’d be comfortable with him batting anywhere in the lineup this season. Profar said he has no problem with that.

“Yes, I like to play baseball. I love playing every day and wherever they need me, I’m there to help the team win,” he said.

One of the things that Profar gushed about was the Braves pitching staff. And by that, he means not just Cy Young award winner Chris Sale.

“Sale, Lopez, they are really, really good pitchers. And I also said of Spencer Schwellenbach, I faced him twice last year, I think. And he’s nasty. Yes, he’s nasty.”

The switch-hitting Profar said he’s keeping it simple this Spring Training with some simple goals ”Just stay healthy and work on things that I like to work on. Especially hitting.”

When asked by reporters about the constant smile on his face and the endless laughter, his answer was pretty simple, “Yes, I laugh all the time. I can’t help it. My grandma always tells me, when you sleep smiling and then when you wake up, that’s the first thing they always see. That smile when I wake up.”

The Braves first full-squad workout will be on Feb. 18 and their first Spring Training game will be four days later on the 22nd. Braves fans should get a good taste of their new outfielder early--and often.





