Ian Anderson wants to earn back his spot in the Braves starting rotation

NORTH PORT, Fla. — While two fixtures on the Braves pitching staff are gone, Ian Anderson will enter the season confident to earn his spot back in the rotation.

Anderson rose to stardom in 2021 and pitched lights out in the World Series. But ever since that moment, he has struggled with injuries. He missed all of 2023 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Then he spent all of last year in the minors recovering. Anderson believes though he is pretty close to returning to his previous form.

“I’m excited to get out there and be back with the guys. I missed out on that last year quite a bit. It all starts here, so it should be a good launching point,” he said.

During his recovery process, Anderson said his wife really helped him get through the difficult times. He also said that writing things down has helped him as well.

The right-hander admits though that he was bummed that he didn’t get called up to help the Braves in the playoffs.

“You know, I understand the decision, but definitely disappointed that it wasn’t me.”

He is using that as his motivation in 2025. Anderson’s minor league options are up and needs to make the starting rotation to stay on the team.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo asked manager Brian Snitker what he need to see from Anderson during training camp.

“As we’re looking at guys, as we look to cut the club, it’s probably going to be a result-oriented type of situation for a lot of guys.”

