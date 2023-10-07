Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson named finalists for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson have been named finalists for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award.

Both stars have an exceptional, record-breaking season for the Braves who begin their World Series chase on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Acuña became the first player in Major League Baseball History to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While Olson set the Braves’ single-season home run and RBI record.

The award is given every year annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league.

MORE BRAVES STORIES:

The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.

In addition to this award, Acuña Jr and Olson are also considered candidates to win the National League Most Valuable Player. Acuña is considered the favorite.

Braves fans can vote for Acuña and Olson here through Oct. 13.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

NLDS 2023: What to know for Braves-Phillies Game 1 at Truist Park

©2023 Cox Media Group