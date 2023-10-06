Excitement building for Braves fans ahead of postseason series with Phillies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are the talk of the town ahead of their game against the Phillies, and the energy in the crowd is already setting up a home run.

After being eliminated by the Phillies last season, the Braves will look for some redemption, starting on Saturday at Truist Park.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was down at the Battery, where everyone was talking about the game.

Petersen met up with WSB Radio’s Mark Arum ahead of Saturday’s game to catch up and get a read on the excitement up to bat.

“You guys ready for some playoff baseball here in Atlanta?” Arum asked the audience.

Just like in the 90′s, clinching the division has become a habit. Dynasty anyone?

The Braves have won six consecutive National League East titles and thus have dominated the local sports conversation.

“I don’t think I’ve felt excitement like this going to the post-season since the 90′s!” Arum said.

“The energy is so much greater during the playoffs. I know Braves Nation is gonna jump out there and really root on the team,” Arum told his audience.

Arum encouraged those without a ticket to still go to Battery and get a feel of this postseason excitement.

The Braves predict about 60,000 fans will be at the Battery this weekend, with 42,000 in the park, and up to 20,000 at the Battery itself.

