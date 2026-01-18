Braves shortstop has surgery to repair finger tendon

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his middle finger.

He sustained the injury in South Korea, the team reported on social media.

The team reported the surgery was performed by Dr. Gary Lourie in Atlanta.

The setback will sideline the newly signed player for up to five months.

The move complicates the Braves’ offseason plans and may necessitate a shift in their strategy for the shortstop position.

With Kim’s recovery timeline extending into late June, the team may now turn to Mauricio Dubón to fill the crucial role

