Braves shortstop has surgery to repair finger tendon

Braves Kim Injury Baseball FILE - Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim reacts during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sept. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard, File) (Colin Hubbard/AP)
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his middle finger.

He sustained the injury in South Korea, the team reported on social media.

The team reported the surgery was performed by Dr. Gary Lourie in Atlanta.

The setback will sideline the newly signed player for up to five months.

The move complicates the Braves’ offseason plans and may necessitate a shift in their strategy for the shortstop position.

With Kim’s recovery timeline extending into late June, the team may now turn to Mauricio Dubón to fill the crucial role

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

